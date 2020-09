Also available on the nbc app

Jameson Moon Hart is a very thoughtful 2-year-old! Pink's son gave her the sweetest surprise when she arrived home from her recent headlining gig at Brazil's Rock in Rio music festival. The tot treated his mom to a bouquet of flowers and made sure dad Carey Hart got some, too! "I missed you so much," Pink gushed in a video of the adorable moment.

Appearing: