Pink Won't Let 10-Year-Old Daughter Willow Have A Call Phone: 'I'm Not There Yet'

Pink is laying down some rules when it comes to giving her kids cellphones. The 42-year-old singer talked to "TODAY's" Carson Daly this week and revealed why she is not giving her 10-year-old daughter Willow, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, a phone. "There's a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well. For kids, I'm not there yet," she said. Pink and Carey got married in 2006 and share two kids together—10-year-old daughter Willow and five-year-old son Jameson.

