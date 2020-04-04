Also available on the nbc app

Pink is coming forward with her COVID-19 journey. The music superstar revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus after she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, started showing symptoms after already sheltering at home. "This illness is serious and real," Pink wrote in part, adding that she and her family continued isolating per doctor's orders and she and her little one have since tested negative. The 40-year-old called the nationwide lack of testing "an absolute travesty," urging followers to recognize that "this illness is serious and real," and announced plans to donate $1 million to relief efforts.

