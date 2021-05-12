Also available on the nbc app

Pink is a superstar mom! In People's latest cover story, the 41-year-old singer got candid about raising her two kiddos while juggling her two very different jobs: being a mom and being a rock star. "I'm always trying to figure out: 'Am I doing the right thing? Can a woman have it all? What does that even mean?' And the answer is no, most of the time you can't, and it feels like you're climbing Mount Everest. But it's also so magical what I get to do and who I get to be in this life," she shared.

Appearing: