A fan brought a rather unusual guest with them to Pink's concert. While the songstress was rocking out during her recent show in London, a fan threw a clear plastic bag filled with their dead mother's ashes on stage, according to a video shared on Twitter. Pink picked up the bag and asked the fan, "Is this your mom?" The 43-year-old proceeded to slowly put the ashes down and say, "I don't know how I feel about this."

