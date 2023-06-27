Main Content

Pink Stunned After Fan Throws Late Mom's Ashes On Stage: 'Don't Know How I Feel About This'

CLIP06/27/23

A fan brought a rather unusual guest with them to Pink's concert. While the songstress was rocking out during her recent show in London, a fan threw a clear plastic bag filled with their dead mother's ashes on stage, according to a video shared on Twitter. Pink picked up the bag and asked the fan, "Is this your mom?" The 43-year-old proceeded to slowly put the ashes down and say, "I don't know how I feel about this."

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: pink, pink news, pink music, music, Music news, lifestyle, pink music news, pink ashes
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.