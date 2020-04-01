Also available on the nbc app

Pink is one amazing singer! The 40-year-old took to Instagram to share a video where she sings a gospel song to her 3-year-old son Jameson during bath time. She wrote, “I used to sing gospel in Philly and it always put my heart at ease. Faith is always a comfort and so is song, just like a sick baby in a bathtub. I love you all. Enjoy this very casual hug from my heart to y’all’s.”

