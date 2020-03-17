Also available on the NBC app

Pink won’t let social distancing interfere with her productivity! The “Raise Your Glass” singer posted a series of videos to Instagram where she shared a creative idea on how to stay busy while at home—she and her daughter Willow, 8, created a daily schedule for the whole family. Pink shared that Willow was especially excited about the possibility of a later bedtime, so long as she and her brother Jameson behave themselves.

Appearing: