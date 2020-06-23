Also available on the NBC app

Pink is revealing the secret to her 14-year marriage with husband Carey Hart! The singer got candid about her romance during an Instagram Live conversation about mental health, life and love with her therapist Vanessa Inn. "I got a lot of s**t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa," she said. "So, I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey — it's the only reason that we're still together." The 40-year-old Grammy winner also confessed why intimacy has been her biggest challenge in their relationship.

