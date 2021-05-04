Also available on the nbc app

Pink didn't think she was going to survive her battle with Covid-19. One year after the 41-year-old singer and her young son, Jameson, tested positive for the virus, the mom of two revealed in a new interview with Heart Radio that their symptoms were so dire that she "thought it was over of us." Sharing, "This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March, and it was really bad and I rewrote my will... You know, at the point where I thought it was over for us."

