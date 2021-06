Also available on the nbc app

Pink is proud of her strength! The "Love Me Anyway" singer shared a message of body positivity this week, following a day out wakesurfing on the lake with her family. She posted a snap of her strong stance on the board on Instagram, which put her muscular thighs on display. "I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs. It’s cause he knew I’d use them," she wrote.

