PINK is paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John. The "So What" singer took the stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday for a powerful performance of the "Grease" star's hit "Hopelessly Devoted To You." The moving moment honored Olivia, who died in August 2022 after a battle with breast cancer. Access Hollywood's Scott Evans caught up with Pink on the red carpet, and she opened up about why she wanted to remember the late "Xanadu" musician.

