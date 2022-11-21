2022 American Music Awards Top Moments: Taylor Swift Makes History, Pink’s Performances & More
PINK is paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John. The "So What" singer took the stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday for a powerful performance of the "Grease" star's hit "Hopelessly Devoted To You." The moving moment honored Olivia, who died in August 2022 after a battle with breast cancer. Access Hollywood's Scott Evans caught up with Pink on the red carpet, and she opened up about why she wanted to remember the late "Xanadu" musician.