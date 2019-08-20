Pink Joins Ellen DeGeneres In Blasting Haters That Are 'Bullying' Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Also available on the NBC app

Pink joins a list of celebrities, including Elton John and Ellen DeGeneres, who've come to the defense of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Their words of support come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a private jet to visit Elton. Critics have noted that private jets aren't great for the environtment, which goes against what the Sussex's stand for. However, Elton dismissed the critics noting that "we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint."

Appearing: