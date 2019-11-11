Access
Pink Inspires Everyone With Passionate Speech: ‘I Don’t Care About Your Politics, I Care About Your Kids’

CLIP11/10/19
Pink is here to spread the importance of kindness. In an emotional speech onstage as she accepted her award for the 2019 People’s Choice Champion award, the singer said that if she can help the world, so can you. “I’m a dumbass derelict from Doylestown,” she said, noting that anyone can do what they think is impossible. The popstar was joined on the red carpet by her husband and two adorable kids Willow Sage and Jameson Moon.

Clips (100)

