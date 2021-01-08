Also available on the nbc app

Fifteen and fabulous! Pink and Carey Hart's love story just keeps getting better. The powerhouse couple celebrated their milestone wedding anniversary on Jan. 7 and Pink raised a glass for the occasion with a romantic Instagram tribute to her longtime husband. The mom of two posted a series of throwback photos of her and Carey smiling together over the years, and she reflected in her heartfelt caption that their journey has been worth every up and down along the way.

