True love isn't easy, but it's worth it -- just ask Pink! The music superstar got candid about the ups and downs of married life with longtime husband Carey Hart, telling fans that a successful relationship doesn't mean it's all rainbows and butterflies – in fact, just the opposite! Pink explained that getting through the rough patches together is what makes her and Carey's bond even stronger, and after more than 14 years as husband and wife, they know what they're talking about!

