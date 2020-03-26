Also available on the NBC app

Pink is showing off her quarantine activities – with a warning! The music superstar delighted fans with another candid update from self-isolation, this time sharing that she was inspired to try and give herself a brand-new 'do. However, the mom of two admitted she might have been better off having a cocktail afterward and not before! Though we think Pink can rock any hairstyle she wants, she teased followers that she may give her cut another try.

Appearing: