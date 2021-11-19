Also available on the nbc app

Pink is on the mend, and her road to recovery has been an emotional one. The "Cover Me In Sunshine" songstress got candid about how she's been doing since undergoing surgery last week. "It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my [Carey] brought me through," she wrote, telling fans he "kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."

