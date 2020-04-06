Also available on the nbc app

Pink is getting candid about her family’s health. Days after she revealed that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson had recovered from coronavirus, the singer was on Instagram Live with author Jen Pastiloff, where she revealed that her son “had the worst of it.” The “Just Give Me A Reason” singer had previously revealed on the social media platform the she and Jameson had been diagnosed and recovered from COVID-19.

