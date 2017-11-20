Pink Denies Shading Christina Aguilera's 2017 AMAs Performance: She 'Killed It'

Pink is setting the record straight about her now-viral reaction to Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute at the 2017 American Music Awards.
Appearing:
Tags: Access Hollywood, television, hollywood, interviews, celebrity news, access, entertainment, christina aguilera american music awards, pink amas, american music awards 2017, celebrity, christina aguilera whitney houston amas, whitney houston, gossip, breaking news, entertainment news, celebrity feuds, amas 2017, pink, pink christina aguilera, pink american music awards, christina aguilera amas, christina aguilera whitney houston, american music awards
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.