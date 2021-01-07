Also available on the nbc app

President Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, forcing the Senate to evacuate and prompting Vice President Mike Pence to be ushered to a secure location. The unprecedented event was in response to the scheduled affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, which Trump has falsely claimed is illegitimate. From Chris Evans to Meghan McCain, celebrities on both sides of the aisle took to social media to share their thoughts as the scene unfolded.

