Pink and Carey Hart’s kids are definitely super brave! The motocross champ took to social media to share a series of photos of their children, 10-year-old daughter Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson, doing an impressive rock climb outside. “Our kids are gnarly. Willz and jamo’s 1st time outdoor rock climbing. Willz was making quick work of this 100ft face, and it was hard to get pics of her since she was charging the top. Check out her stance in these photos. Jamo blew me away at how he charged this rock. Under grabs and really thinking his way up the face. The stoke is real,” the caption reads.

