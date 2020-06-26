Also available on the nbc app

Pink and Carey Hart are making the most of family time during the coronavirus pandemic! The couple decided to unwind with their two children, Willow and Jameson, by taking a mini vacation to Lake Shasta in Northern California. The former motocross racer shared a series of snaps from the gang's fun-filled outdoor adventure, which included the singer getting behind the wheel of their boat while her hubby showed off his impressive skills at water skiing! "This trip is one for the books," Carey posted. "The lake never disappoints. Hope everyone is doing great."

Appearing: