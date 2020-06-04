Also available on the nbc app

Pink is taking aim at supporters of President Donald Trump. The singer posted a video where she said the President “doesn’t govern, respect or represent half” of the country. "How can anyone call themselves a patriot or an American if you re-elect a president that doesn't govern, respect or represent half of our country? That's not America. That's your America. That's not America," she said. Some fans loved her post while other clapped back.

