Pink Blasts Claims That She Shaded Christina Aguilera With ‘Lady Marmalade’ Comments

CLIP02/21/23

Pink does not have time for the haters! The 43-year-old singer is showing her frustration with Twitter users who say she shaded Christina Aguilera in her recent BuzzFeed interview. In the clip, she ranked her music videos and said “Lady Marmalade” was her “least favorite” to shoot adding that it wasn’t “fun to make” because there were some “personalities” on set. Some Twitter users took her comments as her throwing shade at Christina…but Pink quickly shut those rumors down. “Y’all are nuts,” she said in part.

