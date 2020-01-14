Pink And Carey Hart Reveal The Key To Their 14-Year Marriage: 'Humor Is The Most Important'

Also available on the NBC app

Pink and Carey Hart are giving back and setting a positive example for their two kids! The couple chatted with Access Hollywood about their relationship, children and Carey's second Good Ride's Tanks for Troops online auction to benefit the Infinite Hero Foundation. The lovebirds also dished on celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary and how they keep their marriage strong. "I think honesty is important, but humor is the most important," Pink said. "We do not have a perfect relationship. We're not perfect people. And we do the best we can. But at the end of the day if we can't laugh, then what's the point?"

