Pink and Carey Hart are celebrating 14 years of love! The longtime lovebirds each took to their own Instagram page to pay tribute to their major milestone of being husband and wife for 14 years. "So many years, so many hairstyles," Pink caption a series of throwback snaps from throughout their relationship, including one sweet pic from their wedding day. "We've been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn't perfect, but I'm grateful it's ours. I love our family." Carey also showed his wifey some love, writing, "I'm so proud of the life that we have built together."

