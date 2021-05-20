Also available on the nbc app

Pink is opening up about motherhood and says she was surprised by how much she loves being a mom. The Grammy winner talked to “Today Show” host Carson Daly on Thursday and admitted that being a mother wasn’t always top of mind for her. "It surprised me. I didn’t really want to be a mom. I didn't not, not want to be a mom. But it just wasn't sort of on my list of to-do's,” she said. But the singer admitted everything changed the second her daughter was born. "I had Willow and, man, that saying of 'watching your heart go walking outside of your body' — it's truly how it feels,” she said. Pink now has two kids with her husband Carey Hart –nine-year-old Willow and 4-year-old Jameson.

Appearing: