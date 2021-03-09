Also available on the nbc app

Piers Morgan stormed off the set of "Good Morning Britain" after he was blasted by his co-host Alex Beresford for his harsh words about Meghan Markle. "I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, and I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. Has she said anything about you after she cut you off? She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. And yet you continue to trash her," Alex said.

Appearing: