Piers Morgan is back to criticizing Meghan Markle following his "Good Morning Britain" exit. Piers, a longtime critic of the Sussexes and big supporter of Queen Elizabeth, stood by his controversial remarks about Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in a lengthy column for "The Mail on Sunday." "I expected such disingenuous self-serving wrecking-ball stuff from a social-climbing Hollywood actress like Ms. Markle, but for Harry to publicly shred his family and the Monarchy like this, while Prince Philip was seriously ill in hospital, is so out of character for a man who once bravely served his Queen and country in war," he said.

