Piers Morgan is calling out all celebrities in a new tweet. The 56-year-old television personality lashed out on Tuesday over celebrities playing the victim when they do interviews. “Is there any danger of a celebrity giving an interview in which they don’t play the victim but actually tell us how grateful they are to be hugely successful, rich & famous? The ‘woe-is-me’ crap is so disingenuous and so utterly exhausting. Just get a grip all of you,” he tweeted. It’s unclear if Piers was referring to a specific interview in his latest tweet.

