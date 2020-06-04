Also available on the NBC app

An interview between Rudy Giuliani and Piers Morgan devolved into a shouting match after Piers questioned his guest over President Trump’s handling of ongoing protests in the country. Giuliani, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, defended the president’s use of the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” That message didn’t sit well with Piers, who called Giuliani “completely barking mad.”

Appearing: