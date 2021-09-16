Also available on the nbc app

Piers Morgan has a new gig. The controversial TV personality has inked a deal with Robert Murdoch's News Corp and Fox News Just months after leaving ITV and "Good Morning Britain" following an explosive confrontation surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. "Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation after 28 years," the British host tweeted. "The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We're going to have a lot of fun..."

