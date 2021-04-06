Also available on the nbc app

Piers Morgan is doubling down on his controversial criticism of Meghan Markle following her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey. The UK TV personality joined "Tucker Carlson Today" to talk about the wave of backlash he previously received for saying that Meghan's revelations to Oprah were hard to believe. "I still don't believe what they were saying, and in particular, I don't believe what Meghan Markle said," he said, adding, "I wasn't allowed to have an opinion that I didn't believe what she was saying, even though it was clear to me in real time as I was watching the interview that there were a number of things which just couldn't be true."

