Piers Morgan is sounding off on Meghan Markle's new lawsuit. The outspoken "Good Morning Britain" co-host did not hold back when debating the Duchess of Sussex's legal action against The Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers. A legal spokesperson for Meghan announced in a statement on Oct. 1 that Meghan had filed the claim "over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter" she wrote. In an on-air rant, Piers called the move "over the top" and took issue with claims that Meghan and Prince Harry had been bullied by the press.

