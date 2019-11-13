Piers Morgan Blasts Meghan Markle And Prince Harry For 'Snubbing' The Queen By Skipping Royal Christmas

Also available on the NBC app

Piers Morgan isn't the biggest fan of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to have a non-royal Christmas this year. Following reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be skipping out on the annual tradition of ringing in the holidays with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of their royal fam at Sandringham, the British TV personality shared his harsh opinions on Good Morning Britain. "It is a clear snub to the Queen," Piers said in reference to the news.

