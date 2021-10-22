Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Piers Morgan Announces He's Quitting 'Life Stories' & Leaving ITV To Host New Show

CLIP10/22/21
Also available on the nbc app

Piers Morgan is saying goodbye to "Life Stories." The controversial TV personality announced on Twitter on Friday that he was leaving his interview series, which was his last-remaining show on the network following his departure from "Good Morning Britain." He wrote in part, "My final [episode] will be with my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It's been a blast!"

Appearing:
Tags: Piers Morgan, UK, Media, itv, entertainment
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.