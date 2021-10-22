Also available on the nbc app

Piers Morgan is saying goodbye to "Life Stories." The controversial TV personality announced on Twitter on Friday that he was leaving his interview series, which was his last-remaining show on the network following his departure from "Good Morning Britain." He wrote in part, "My final [episode] will be with my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It's been a blast!"

