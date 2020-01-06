Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Sons Dylan And Paris At Golden Globes 2020: 'This Is A Great Honor'

Also available on the NBC app

Pierce Brosnan is one proud papa! The "James Bond" alum gushed about his sons, Golden Globe ambassadors Dylan and Paris, when he and his family joined Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes. "This is a great honor for Keely [his wife] and I as mom and dad here for our boys," Pierce said. "This is like getting our own Golden Globe, really, for these two young men as young filmmakers to be representing the Golden Globe Awards."

