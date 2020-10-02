Also available on the nbc app

It's been nearly a month since Chadwick Boseman died following a four-year battle with colon cancer. So many continue to pay tribute, including Phylicia Rashad, who taught Chadwick when he was a drama student at Howard University and would go on to ask Denzel Washington to help fund a scholarship for the gifted young actor. "The loss of him means that there are stories that he intended to tell that won't be told," she told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. "And yet, the legacy is a rich one and a full one, and it is rich enough and full enough to inspire young people – and even those of us who are not so young – for generations to come." Phylicia and her "Black Box" co-star Mamoudou Athie also discussed their new film, which is available on Amazon Prime Video Oct. 6.

