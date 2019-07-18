Photographers Turn Kids With Autism Into Their Favorite Superheroes For Free

Also available on the NBC app

From the Marvel Universe to Harry Potter, some very special kids with autism are getting the superhero treatment, thanks to a photographers Nicole and Scott Endersby. The husband-and-wife team have three children of their own, including two with autism, and create magical shoots for other families with special-needs kids free of charge. Nicole and Scott tell Access what gave them the idea to give back in such an unforgettable way.

