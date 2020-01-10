Phoebe Waller-Bridge is using her fashion for a good cause! The "Fleabag" star, who won Best Actress at the 2020 Golden Globes, has put her couture Ralph & Russo pantsuit up for sale on eBay to aid the bushfire relief efforts in Australia. "I'm very excited that this stunning one-of-a-kind couture tuxedo created by Australian geniuses Ralph & Russo will continue its journey by contributing to this urgent cause," she said in a statement. "To add to its allure… I spent most of the night brushing it past and rubbing it up against all the sparkly people I could find. These threads are laced with legends!" The tuxedo has also been autographed by the British actress, who split the proceeds between three of her chosen charities.

