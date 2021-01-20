Also available on the nbc app

Phoebe Dynevor revealed what it’s like watching ‘Bridgerton’ sex scenes with her family. The 25-year-old actress stars in the popular Netflix series about scandalous love affairs in a London high society and has a lot of steamy scenes with actor Regé-Jean Page. “I’m happy for Mum and Dad to see it because they know the industry, and they know how hard I worked, and how much it meant to me getting that role. But not my grandparents. And with my younger brother… well, it's awkward,” Phoebe told The Guardian. The Netflix show which is based on Julia Quinn’s novels has been viewed by more than 63 million households.

