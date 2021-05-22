Main Content

Phoebe Dynevor Reveals She Had A ‘Heads Up’ On Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Exit

Phoebe Dynevor is breaking her silence about Regé-Jean Page’s “Bridgerton” exit. The leading lady revealed her reaction to the news that her on-screen husband won’t be returning to the Netflix smash. “Bridgerton” book readers likely weren’t as surprised as those who only got to know the characters through the show and Phoebe was also prepared to say goodbye to her castmate, telling Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast that despite knowing ahead of time that Regé-Jean’s time on the show was limited, she understands why many viewers were thrown for a loop.

