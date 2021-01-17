Also available on the nbc app

The inmate and former music producer passed away of natural causes on Saturday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He had been transferred to an outside hospital from his prison. Sources tell TMZ that Spector's death was related to COVID-19 complications but law enforcement officials said the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office medical examiner will confirm details at a later date. Spector was serving a 19-years-to-life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2003 death of actress Lana Clarkson, whose body was found at Spector's home.

