Peter Weber stayed true to himself on this season of "The Bachelor." Pilot Pete got candid with Access Hollywood guest correspondent Ashley Iaconetti Haibon at "The Bachelor: Women Tell All" taping about his journey to finding love, sharing that he feels he followed his heart the entire time. The show's leading man also admitted why watching his season back changed his views on some of the women. Plus, Peter teased why his "Bachelor" ending is still "unspoiled."

