Is Kelley Flanagan ready to give out roses instead of receive them? The reality star revealed in an Instagram Q&A with fans over the weekend that she would "definitely consider" being "The Bachelorette" if she were asked. Kelley famously came in fifth on Peter Weber's dramatic season of "The Bachelor" and the pair went on to date after the show for nearly a year before calling it quits in December. Fans were shocked to hear that things didn't work out for the seemingly head-over-heels couple, but it turns out they're still on similar paths.

