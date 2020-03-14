Also available on the NBC app

We already know how Peter Weber's mom Barb feels about Madison Prewett, but now Pilot Pete's little brother is also sharing his thoughts. In response to a fan who said reality TV portrays "everyone and everything how they want for views and drama," Jack fired back claiming, "Dude facts. Half these people don't even have the slightest clue as to how far Madi is from what the TV shows." Jack's comments came just hours before Peter and Madison announced they "mutually decided" not to pursue their relationship any further.

