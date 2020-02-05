Also available on the NBC app

Peter Weber is setting the record straight! The "Bachelor" got honest with Access Hollywood about his feelings regarding contestant Victoria Fuller's controversial past modeling campaign. Peter shared how he felt his past words were "taken out of context" over recently saying he had Victoria's back. "In no way I would ever support that type of campaign," he said. "My comments were made about my time with Victoria on the show, and the person I got to know throughout the experience."

