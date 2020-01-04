Also available on the NBC app

Peter Weber's feelings for Hannah Brown are definitely up in the air! Pilot Pete exclusively opened up with Access Hollywood about putting his ex in charge for one of his "Bachelor" group dates. He confessed how things got totally "uncomfortable" when Hannah brought up their windmill experience and shared intimacy tips with his new suitors. Plus, Peter reacts to Access Hollywood's interview with him back when he was trying to "snag a rose" on Hannah’s season.

Appearing: