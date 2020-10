Also available on the nbc app

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are packing on the PDA! The newly-minted Bachelor Nation couple was spotted riding a tandem bike in Los Angeles. The pair also flaunted PDA in new pics that Kelley posted on Instagram. "I know I'm a handful," the Chicago attorney quipped n her post, which showed her in Peter's arms in one snap and sitting on his shoulders in another. "Good thing you have two hands."

Appearing: