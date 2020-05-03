Also available on the nbc app

Peter Weber admits he and Kelley are an item! "The Bachelor" pair have been the source of a lot of speculation as they have been quarantining together in Chicago. And, despite previously denying that the two were dating on Bachelor alum Nick Viall's podcast back in April, Peter is now out in the open with their love. Pete dropped a throwback pic of him and Kelley from their group date back in Peter's season, getting cozy in a cockpit and captioned the pic, "You caught me. Let the adventure begin."

Appearing: